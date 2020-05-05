Vordere (LON:VOR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.00

Vordere PLC (LON:VOR)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and traded as low as $10.00. Vordere shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44.

Vordere Company Profile (LON:VOR)

Vordere PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops real estate properties in Germany. It primarily focuses on the residential market. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

