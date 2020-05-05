Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $124.95

Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.95 and last traded at $124.89, with a volume of 2008400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. SP Angel upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.87. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $351,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,570,952 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $301,264,000 after buying an additional 1,804,956 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $151,626,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $62,062,000. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 648,944 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,043,000 after acquiring an additional 223,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 322,416 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 206,190 shares in the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

