Analysts Anticipate CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) to post sales of $176.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.54 million. CBL & Associates Properties reported sales of $198.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full-year sales of $691.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.09 million to $715.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $658.47 million, with estimates ranging from $596.70 million to $704.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CBL & Associates Properties.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $189.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.64 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

In other CBL & Associates Properties news, Director Michael L. Ashner acquired 900,000 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Ashner acquired 950,000 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $513,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBL. State Street Corp lifted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 270,395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 179,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,460,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 45,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,566,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 50,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,157,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 293,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBL stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $46.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.63.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

