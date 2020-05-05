PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.55 Million

Analysts expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to announce $189.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.00 million and the highest is $192.85 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $173.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $799.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $724.00 million to $865.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $865.58 million, with estimates ranging from $809.70 million to $926.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $27,541.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2,162.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $586.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.34. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

