$45.87 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) to post sales of $45.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.20 million and the highest is $46.40 million. First Financial reported sales of $39.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $184.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.80 million to $186.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $185.67 million, with estimates ranging from $183.80 million to $188.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on THFF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of First Financial in a report on Saturday.

In other First Financial news, Director Gregory L. Gibson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $235,650.00. Insiders purchased a total of 8,150 shares of company stock worth $258,950 in the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in First Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 714,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

First Financial stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

