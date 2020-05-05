Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) will announce sales of $226.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.50 million to $232.80 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse reported sales of $174.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $258.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of SPWH opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,579.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after buying an additional 394,647 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $10,001,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 937,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 714,164 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 887,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 279,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $7,046,000.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

