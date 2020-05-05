Analysts Anticipate Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.54 Million

Analysts forecast that Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) will announce sales of $26.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.57 million. Vericel reported sales of $21.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $140.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $146.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $184.30 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $186.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Vericel had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Vericel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $629.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.04 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. Vericel has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

