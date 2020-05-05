$42.73 Million in Sales Expected for Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) will post sales of $42.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.10 million to $43.10 million. Bridge Bancorp reported sales of $41.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $173.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.60 million to $174.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $181.00 million, with estimates ranging from $176.40 million to $187.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bridge Bancorp.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDGE shares. TheStreet cut Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BDGE opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. Bridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,223,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 23.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 229,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 43,737 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

