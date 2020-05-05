Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) will post sales of $4.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.03 million and the lowest is $3.59 million. Eastside Distilling posted sales of $3.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full-year sales of $20.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.79 million to $24.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $33.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.47). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 123.81% and a negative net margin of 102.63%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of Eastside Distilling stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Eastside Distilling by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 156,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the period. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the first quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Eastside Distilling by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

