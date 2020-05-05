American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to post $17.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.70 million and the lowest is $17.60 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $14.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $63.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.20 million to $63.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $76.55 million, with estimates ranging from $72.60 million to $80.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

American Superconductor stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.82. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $11.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

