WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to announce $179.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.09 million. WNS reported sales of $211.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $843.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $798.99 million to $896.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $947.80 million, with estimates ranging from $878.89 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in WNS by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,385,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,626,000 after purchasing an additional 55,222 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in WNS by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,310,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,693,000 after purchasing an additional 98,296 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WNS by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after purchasing an additional 140,881 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in WNS by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 884,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,532,000 after purchasing an additional 459,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 573,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,495 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60. WNS has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

