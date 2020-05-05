Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.13 Million

Brokerages expect that Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) will post $152.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.86 million and the lowest is $148.40 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $162.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $762.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $663.00 million to $910.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $66,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 43,217 shares of company stock worth $160,890. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,649,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $17,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,788 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.5% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,627,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,278,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

