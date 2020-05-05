Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $305.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $265.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRTX. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $264.69 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.91. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $2,845,531.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,226 shares in the company, valued at $30,007,995.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $541,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,384,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,367 shares of company stock worth $13,338,752. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

