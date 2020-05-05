Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $305.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $265.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRTX. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.88.
Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $264.69 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.91. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $2,845,531.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,226 shares in the company, valued at $30,007,995.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $541,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,384,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,367 shares of company stock worth $13,338,752. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
