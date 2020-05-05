Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $41.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

VKTX stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.92.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

