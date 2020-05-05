Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $41.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

VKTX stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.92.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Viking Therapeutics PT Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James
Viking Therapeutics PT Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James
Bullfrog Gold Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09
Bullfrog Gold Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09
Tekcapital Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.75
Tekcapital Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.75
Cogent Communications Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Cogent Communications Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Roku to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Roku to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Urban&Civic Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $165.84
Urban&Civic Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $165.84


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report