Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Bullfrog Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:BFGC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.13. Bullfrog Gold shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 66,212 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC)

Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project that consists of 79 lode claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of approximately 1,600 acres located to the northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada.

