Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.75

Tekcapital PLC (LON:TEK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and traded as high as $18.00. Tekcapital shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 2,810,586 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and a P/E ratio of 0.90.

About Tekcapital (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company engages in the provision of recruitment activities; and provides reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers.

