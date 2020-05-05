Cogent Communications (CCOI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cogent Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCOI opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.93. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCOI shares. ValuEngine lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Earnings History for Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

