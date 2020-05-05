Roku (ROKU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Roku has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. On average, analysts expect Roku to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $124.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.84. Roku has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.04 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Roku from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $33,656.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,656.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,372 shares of company stock worth $27,653,111 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

