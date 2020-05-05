Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $165.84

Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.84 and traded as high as $224.50. Urban&Civic shares last traded at $215.00, with a volume of 16,408 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on UANC shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban&Civic in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Urban&Civic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Urban&Civic from GBX 378 ($4.97) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Get Urban&Civic alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $313.59 million and a PE ratio of 25.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 297.64.

In other Urban&Civic news, insider William Holland purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £18,420 ($24,230.47). Also, insider David Wood sold 164,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.74), for a total transaction of £592,862.40 ($779,876.87).

About Urban&Civic (LON:UANC)

Urban&Civic plc engages in property development and real estate activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. The Strategic Land segment includes serviced and unserviced lands, consented and unconsented land, and mixed-use development and promotion sites.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Urban&Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban&Civic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.