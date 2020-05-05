Ero Copper (ERO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$99.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.72 million.
Ero Copper stock opened at C$15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$8.40 and a 1 year high of C$25.69. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 14.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.22.
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.
