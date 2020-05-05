Ero Copper (ERO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$99.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.72 million.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper stock opened at C$15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$8.40 and a 1 year high of C$25.69. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 14.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.22.

ERO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Pi Financial set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.86.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.