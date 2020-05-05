Rescap Liquidating Unt (OTCMKTS:RESCU) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Rescap Liquidating Unt (OTCMKTS:RESCU) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.00. Rescap Liquidating Unt shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 104,094 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

Rescap Liquidating Unt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RESCU)

Rescap Liquidating Trust engages in liquidating and distributing assets of the debtors in the ResCap bankruptcy case. The company, through its agents, wind downs the affairs of and dissolve the debtors and their subsidiaries, including the non-debtor subsidiaries. Rescap Liquidating Trust was founded in 2013 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

