Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $250.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been assigned a $250.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $205.26 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $585.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,222 shares of company stock worth $17,398,396 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1,141.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

