Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.79

Shares of Xeros Technology Group PLC (LON:XSG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $1.07. Xeros Technology Group shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 2,888,336 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Xeros Technology Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Get Xeros Technology Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.31.

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based cleaning equipment, consumables, and services in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Xeros Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeros Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.