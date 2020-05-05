Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Khiron Life Sciences stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. Khiron Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.59.
About Khiron Life Sciences
