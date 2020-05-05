Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Khiron Life Sciences stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. Khiron Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. develops cannabis products for medical purposes. It also provides cosmeceutical and nutraceutical products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

