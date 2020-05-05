Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Khiron Life Sciences stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. Khiron Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

Get Khiron Life Sciences alerts:

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. develops cannabis products for medical purposes. It also provides cosmeceutical and nutraceutical products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.