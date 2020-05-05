ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LNNGF opened at $3.02 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

