ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
LNNGF opened at $3.02 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.55.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
