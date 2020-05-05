Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) – Raymond James raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Champion Iron in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CIA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.15 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of CIA opened at C$1.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.95. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$0.96 and a 52 week high of C$3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $716.74 million and a PE ratio of 10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

