Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Liquidity Services, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liquidity Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

LQDT opened at $4.99 on Monday. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 903,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 85,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,421,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 64,895 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth $149,000. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique bought 60,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $248,412.51. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 20,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $86,189.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 508,199 shares of company stock worth $2,152,263. 21.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

