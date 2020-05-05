FY2020 EPS Estimates for SYSCO Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SYSCO in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SYSCO’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SYY. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.12.

Shares of SYY opened at $53.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYSCO has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $404,942,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in SYSCO by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,956 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in SYSCO by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,470 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $79,981,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Earnings History and Estimates for SYSCO (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Khiron Life Sciences
Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Khiron Life Sciences
ANTA Sports Products Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group
ANTA Sports Products Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group
FY2020 EPS Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler
FY2020 EPS Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Rockwell Automation Issued By G.Research
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Rockwell Automation Issued By G.Research
Champion Iron Ltd to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts
Champion Iron Ltd to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Liquidity Services, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Liquidity Services, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report