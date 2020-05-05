FY2020 EPS Estimates for SYSCO Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SYY)

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SYSCO in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SYSCO’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SYY. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.12.

Shares of SYY opened at $53.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYSCO has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $404,942,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in SYSCO by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,956 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in SYSCO by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,470 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $79,981,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

