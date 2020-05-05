Fiera Capital Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FSZ. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$15.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$8.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.77 and a 52 week high of C$13.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.80 million and a PE ratio of -63.50.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.20 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe Lemay bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,858.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$195,076.25. Also, Director David Robinson Shaw bought 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,396.50.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

