FY2020 EPS Estimates for Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banco Santander in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.11. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

