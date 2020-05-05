DA Davidson Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.55.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.71 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 126,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 25.5% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 154,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 31,454 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

