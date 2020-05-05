Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Catasys in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Catasys in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATS opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. Catasys has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 2.38.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catasys will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catasys news, COO Curtis Medeiros bought 21,835 shares of Catasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $234,507.90. Company insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CATS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Catasys by 13,788.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Catasys by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Catasys by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Catasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

