New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NGD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on New Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on New Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.65 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $838.26 million and a P/E ratio of -10.33. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$183.73 million during the quarter.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

