AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ATRC has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,775,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,014,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,794,530. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AtriCure by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.