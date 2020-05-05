Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andersons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Andersons has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Andersons had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian A. Valentine acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,497.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William E. Krueger acquired 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,196.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 132,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,928. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

