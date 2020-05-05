BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ BOMN opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. BOSTON OMAHA has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $364.99 million, a P/E ratio of -263.29 and a beta of 0.03.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

