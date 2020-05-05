Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and pain primarily in Italy and internationally. Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is headquartered in Bresso, Italy. “

NWPHF opened at $7.50 on Friday. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The stock has a market cap of $133.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61.

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system in Italy and internationally. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

