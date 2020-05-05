ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ATNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, National Securities cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Get ATN International alerts:

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. ATN International has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $79.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a market cap of $916.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.98 and a beta of 0.18.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $183,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,131,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ATN International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ATN International by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ATN International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.