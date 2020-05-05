Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEIS. DA Davidson cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.54. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,264,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,742,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

