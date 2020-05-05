Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s previous close.

REPL has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $15.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 13.43. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

