CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.70 Million

Analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to post $124.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.80 million and the lowest is $115.00 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $129.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $485.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.00 million to $503.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $454.23 million, with estimates ranging from $438.70 million to $464.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,348,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,673,000 after buying an additional 90,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CVB Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,791 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 74,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CVB Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,594,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 284,905 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

