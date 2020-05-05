American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAL. Bank of America cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.76.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 81,021 shares of the airline’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,675 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 140,812 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,290.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,131,001 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,806 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

