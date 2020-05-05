$9.72 Million in Sales Expected for THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) to report $9.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for THL Credit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.63 million and the highest is $9.81 million. THL Credit reported sales of $14.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full year sales of $38.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.33 million to $38.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $39.73 million, with estimates ranging from $38.50 million to $40.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover THL Credit.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of THL Credit from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $90,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Medhi Mahmud bought 37,266 shares of THL Credit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,108.84. Insiders bought a total of 90,066 shares of company stock worth $263,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of THL Credit by 3,410.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in THL Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in THL Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in THL Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in THL Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCRD opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. THL Credit has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.55.

THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

