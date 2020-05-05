Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded SilverBow Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a market cap of $62.30 million, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.80. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $69.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 39.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 26,486 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 54,657 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.