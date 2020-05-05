Brokers Offer Predictions for Exchange Income Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 1st. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities raised Exchange Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$25.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $882.86 million and a PE ratio of 10.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.52. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$12.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.10.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$363.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$356.35 million.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

