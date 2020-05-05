DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLHC. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of DLH in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DLH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of DLHC opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.04. DLH has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). DLH had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 103,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $471,421.92. Insiders have bought 165,955 shares of company stock valued at $757,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DLH in the first quarter worth $59,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of DLH by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in DLH by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in DLH by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 62,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DLH by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

