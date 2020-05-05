Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

DKL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered Delek Logistics Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Delek Logistics Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Delek Logistics Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Delek Logistics Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of DKL opened at $18.43 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.21). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.32%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 135.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 86,901 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

