Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $117.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCU. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut Docusign to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $107.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $111.36.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,826,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 746,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,225,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth $347,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docusign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DLH Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
DLH Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Delek Logistics Partners Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Delek Logistics Partners Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Docusign Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Docusign Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Frontier Developments Price Target Raised to GBX 2,000 at Berenberg Bank
Frontier Developments Price Target Raised to GBX 2,000 at Berenberg Bank
TerrAscend Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Haywood Securities
TerrAscend Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Haywood Securities
Darden Restaurants’ “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James
Darden Restaurants’ “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report