Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $117.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCU. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut Docusign to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $107.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $111.36.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,826,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 746,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,225,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth $347,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

