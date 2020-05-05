TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Haywood Securities

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Haywood Securities began coverage on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROMJF opened at $1.59 on Friday. TerrAscend has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.61.

About TerrAscend

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells cannabis in Canada. The company provides brand licensing, consulting services, and facilities leasing to cannabis processors and producers in Washington. Rubicon Organics Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

