TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities began coverage on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ROMJF opened at $1.59 on Friday. TerrAscend has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.61.
About TerrAscend
