Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.03.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes acquired 2,564 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas acquired 2,991 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $174,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

